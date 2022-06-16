CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CRHM stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $4.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.99.

