Critical Review: ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) & Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get ZW Data Action Technologies alerts:

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZW Data Action Technologies -8.92% -19.09% -12.32% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ZW Data Action Technologies and Applied Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Applied Blockchain has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 708.58%. Given Applied Blockchain’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Blockchain is more favorable than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 4.68, suggesting that its share price is 368% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZW Data Action Technologies and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZW Data Action Technologies $47.33 million 0.27 -$2.75 million ($0.12) -2.96 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZW Data Action Technologies.

Summary

Applied Blockchain beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (Get Rating)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. The company also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services. In addition, it provides; digital business promotion; and other e-commerce online to offline advertising and marketing and related value-added technical services, as well as research and development, and other technical support services for the block chain business. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Applied Blockchain (Get Rating)

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.