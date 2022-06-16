CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $512.70 million-$516.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.35 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.18-$1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $7.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.21. 3,755,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,543. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.94 and a beta of 1.46. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,458 shares of company stock valued at $31,573,555 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in CrowdStrike by 0.4% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.1% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

