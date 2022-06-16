CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $56.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $65.95. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.79.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. Research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.92%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $573,923.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,808.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGS. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

