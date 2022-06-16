CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.37

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as high as $1.44. CSI Compressco shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 70,175 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.37. The stock has a market cap of $188.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

