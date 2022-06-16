CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,100 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 126,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 921.0 days.

CEVMF remained flat at $$54.77 during midday trading on Thursday. 482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.68.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

