CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Stock Price Down 15.5%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 15.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $54.77 and last traded at $54.77. 482 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day moving average of $66.78.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEVMF)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

