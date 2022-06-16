CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading 6% Higher

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) traded up 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.47 and last traded at $40.95. 7,991 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 799,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.61.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 102.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,181,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVR Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CVR Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in CVR Energy by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.