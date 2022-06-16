Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $19.20 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Cypress Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 2.2% of Cypress Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 608.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $63.76 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.40.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

