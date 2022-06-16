Cypress Capital Management LLC Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 164,059 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ opened at $48.84 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

