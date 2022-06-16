Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $15.25 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

