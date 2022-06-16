DEAPcoin (DEP) Price Hits $0.0167

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $94.03 million and $5.81 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEAPcoin Coin Profile

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,642,229,019 coins. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg . DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

