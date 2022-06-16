DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 37% Over Last Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 37% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $425.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0574 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001122 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007494 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,691,572 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

