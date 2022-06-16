Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) vs. Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Critical Analysis

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD – Get Rating) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Medallion Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial $190.53 million 0.95 $54.11 million $2.22 3.18

Medallion Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Medallion Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 28.27% 16.10% 3.01%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Detwiler Fenton Group and Medallion Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.73%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Risk and Volatility

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medallion Financial has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Detwiler Fenton Group (Get Rating)

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to institutional and individual investors primarily in the United States. The company offers institutional channel research and wealth management/investment brokerage services to high net worth and other individuals. It also markets annuities and life insurance, health insurance, and long term care products, as well as mutual funds. The company, formerly known as Detwiler, Mitchell & Co., was founded in 1983 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Medallion Financial (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses. The company also offers commercial loans for purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and medallion loans. In addition, it provides debt, mezzanine, and equity investment capital to companies in various industries; and raises deposits and conducts other banking activities. Medallion Financial Corp. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

