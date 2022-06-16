Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €63.20 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($65.83) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($61.46) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($61.46) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($54.17) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($59.38) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €54.00 ($56.25) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €60.31 ($62.83).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €35.33 ($36.80) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €38.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €46.32. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($31.79) and a one year high of €41.32 ($43.04).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

