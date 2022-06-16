Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $69.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.29.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

DVN opened at $68.46 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,922 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,519 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,306,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Devon Energy by 189.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 202,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3,946.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 253,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

