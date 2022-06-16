Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamcor Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMIFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DMIFF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 22,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,726. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Diamcor Mining has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

