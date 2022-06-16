DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) CMO Sells $671,044.00 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCN traded down $3.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 2,073,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,161. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 25.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -124.90 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 5.00% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $127.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IA Venture Strategies Fund II LP purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $594,802,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,571,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,872,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,043,000 after buying an additional 739,826 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after buying an additional 735,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

