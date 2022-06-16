Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU) Trading 0.2% Higher

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.37. 49,008,072 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 30,250,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LABU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

