Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.52

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.52 and last traded at $48.07, with a volume of 5924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.82.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.73.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

