DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$15.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.12 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,530. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.