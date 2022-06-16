DXdao Hits Market Capitalization of $19.86 Million (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. DXdao has a total market cap of $19.86 million and $113,495.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DXdao has traded 33.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for approximately $402.63 or 0.01956292 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00215700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000161 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002584 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.40 or 0.00264317 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

