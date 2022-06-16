e-Gulden Price Hits $0.0535 on Exchanges (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $917,780.03 and approximately $48.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 31.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000273 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00224965 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005616 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000630 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,991,889 coins and its circulating supply is 17,169,732 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

