E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $820.01

Shares of E-L Financial Co. Limited (TSE:ELF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$820.01 and last traded at C$820.01, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$836.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$860.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$893.91. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.13.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. E-L Financial’s payout ratio is 8.75%.

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through pooled funds, closed-end investment companies, and other investment companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.