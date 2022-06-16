Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $477.46

Shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 477.46 ($5.80) and traded as high as GBX 554.25 ($6.73). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 545 ($6.61), with a volume of 38,994 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Friday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £135.12 million and a P/E ratio of 224.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 479.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 526.14.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

