Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. Eastern has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million for the quarter.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EML. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 21.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eastern by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eastern by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastern by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Eastern by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

