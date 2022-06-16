Echo45 Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,995 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025,918 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,378,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,736,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,065,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.15. The stock had a trading volume of 635,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,136,741. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.45. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.