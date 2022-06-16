Echo45 Advisors LLC Invests $419,000 in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Echo45 Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $27.49 on Thursday, reaching $499.22. The stock had a trading volume of 70,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,846. The company has a market capitalization of $201.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $590.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $455.71 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $665.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.70.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,843. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.