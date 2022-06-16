Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New $550,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.08.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.26 on Thursday, hitting $240.68. The company had a trading volume of 60,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,766. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

