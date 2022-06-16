Echo45 Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after purchasing an additional 223,675 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after purchasing an additional 994,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,574,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,494,000 after purchasing an additional 569,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $255.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

