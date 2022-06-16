Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.57.

NASDAQ EA opened at $129.26 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.92.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.85, for a total value of $101,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $6,968,072. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

