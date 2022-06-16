Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. 384,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH)
Further Reading
- The Insiders Are Selling Chevron But You Shouldn’t
- Two Retailers The Analysts Are Buying
- Under-The-Radar RF Industries Is A Steal At These Prices
- Procter & Gamble Stock Continues to Be Resilient Despite Turmoil
- Insiders Sell Tractor Supply Company, Oh No!
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.