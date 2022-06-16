Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $85.00

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $85.00 and last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 407 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Get Endava alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.91.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.36 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Endava by 17.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Endava by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.