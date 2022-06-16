Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Down 5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) shares fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.70 and last traded at $10.75. 16,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,093,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.90.

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Enovix by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,263,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,417,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

