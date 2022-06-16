Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $212.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPOKY. Nordea Equity Research raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 218 to SEK 215 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 195 to SEK 190 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 185 to SEK 195 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42. Epiroc AB has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $26.33.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in Sweden. It operates through Equipment & Service and Tools & Attachments segments. The Equipment & Service segment provides equipment and solutions for rock drilling, mechanical rock excavation, rock reinforcement, loading and haulage, exploration drilling, and ventilation systems, as well as drilling equipment for water and energy; and related spare parts, services, and solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.