Essex Savings Bank Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,989,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,596,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 189,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 240,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,971,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST remained flat at $$50.07 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200,062 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.