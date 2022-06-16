Essex Savings Bank Has $2.32 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.8% of Essex Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $89.74. 38,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,061,438. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

