Ethereum Classic Price Reaches $13.79 on Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.87 billion and $290.66 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $13.79 or 0.00067730 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.11 or 0.05235067 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,328,058 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.