Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $79.23

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $79.23 and last traded at $80.74, with a volume of 242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.09.

Several research firms have commented on ERFSF. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €105.00 ($109.38) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Eurofins Scientific from €125.00 ($130.21) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.85 and its 200-day moving average is $101.64.

Eurofins Scientific SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of various products.

