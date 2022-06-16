Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.63

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.63 and traded as high as C$45.60. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.19, with a volume of 82,913 shares.

EIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$43.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$342.07 million. Analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 30th. This is a boost from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is 143.97%.

Exchange Income Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

