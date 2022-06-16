Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Fabrinet by 57.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 568,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after buying an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after buying an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,032,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day moving average is $102.44.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

