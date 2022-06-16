Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Down 3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.90. 1,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrellgas Partners (FGPR)
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.