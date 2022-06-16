Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Trading Down 3%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Rating) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.75 and last traded at $12.90. 1,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.99.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FGPR)

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

