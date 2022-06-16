Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $135.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.09.

NYSE:FIS opened at $95.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $152.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. The company has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2,219,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 133,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 133,158 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

