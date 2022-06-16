First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Invests $3.31 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.8% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned 0.25% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.09. 842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,501. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $41.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.40.

