First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 48,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of CBIZ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CBIZ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 12.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CBIZ by 17.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CBIZ by 61.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 43,874 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the third quarter worth about $209,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBZ traded down $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $44.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.70.

CBIZ ( NYSE:CBZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.46 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,482 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $248,390.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,284.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $10,380,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,231 shares of company stock valued at $998,534 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

