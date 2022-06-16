First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 36.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 8,791 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.50. 54,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,321. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $43.58 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 51.92% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

