First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 146,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,588,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,551,000 after purchasing an additional 614,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,620,000 after purchasing an additional 469,077 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,572,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,525,000 after purchasing an additional 611,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,645,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,552,000 after purchasing an additional 219,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,376,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,794. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.85 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

