First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,707. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.