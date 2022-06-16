First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $45.71. The company had a trading volume of 155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,324,540. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

