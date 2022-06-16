First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Buys New Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

IJR traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.51. 280,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,139,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.12. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

